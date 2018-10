Dustin Johnson of the USA plays a tee shot during the Ryder Cup 2018 at The Golf National in Guyancourt, near Paris, France, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GERRY PENNY

United States golfer Dustin Johnson continued to lead the World Golf Ranking released on Monday, followed by England's Justin Rose, as the top 10 players all held their positions this week.

The majority of the top 10 spots were held by US golfers, including Brooks Koepka in third, Justin Thomas in fourth, Bryson DeChambeau in seventh, Rickie Fowler in ninth and Jordan Spieth in 10th.