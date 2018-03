Sergio Garcia of Spain plays a shot during the second round, which was delayed due to fog on Friday, of the Dubai Desert Classic 2018 golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAHMOUD KHALED

US team golfer Dustin Johnson (R) watches on the third hole during Four Ball at the 2017 Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA, Sept. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREW GOMBERT

United States golfer Dustin Johnson continued to lead the World Golf Ranking released on Monday with 10.52 average points, while Spain's Sergio Garcia returned to the top 10.

Thanks to Garcia's fourth-place finish at the Valspar Championship in Florida, he jumped two spots to be ranked ninth, while Australia's Jason Day dropped one place to 10th.