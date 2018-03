Spanish golfer Jon Rahm (R) and US golfer Dustin Johnson (L) take part in a training session prior to the start of the second edition of the World Golf Championships Mexico at the Golf Club of Chapultepec in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Mario Guzman

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm in action during the World Golf Championship 2018 at the Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City, Mexico, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Mario Guzmán

United States' golfer Dustin Johnson continued to lead the World Golf Ranking released on Monday with 10.50 points, while Spain's Jon Rahm fell to the third spot.

US Justin Thomas replaced Rahm in the second position, despite losing the WGC-Mexico Championship Sunday to Phil Mickelson, who climbed 16 spots to 18th.