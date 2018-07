Dustin Johnson of the US hits from the fairway on the seventeenth hole during the final round of the 118th US Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, USA, June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

United States golfer Dustin Johnson maintained the No. 1 spot in the World Golf Ranking released Monday, keeping a sizable lead over his compatriot Justin Thomas in second place.

The rest of the Top 10 players also kept a tight hold on their spots from last week, with England's Justin Rose remaining in third, the US's Brooks Koepka in fourth and Spain's Jon Rahm in fifth.