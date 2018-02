Eddie Pepperell of England poses with the winners trophy after the final round of the Qatar Masters golf tournament at the Doha Golf Club in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Jon Rahm of Spain in action during the second day of the 74th Open Golf of Italy in Monza, Italy, Oct. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MATTEO BAZZI

US team member Dustin Johnson watches his tee shot on the twelfth hole during Four Ball competition at the 2017 Presidents Cup between the US team and the International team at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA, Sept. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREW GOMBERT

United States golfer Dustin Johnson and Spain's Jon Rahm continued to lead the World Golf Ranking released Monday, occupying first and second place, respectively.

Having won southern Florida's Honda Classic, part of the PGA Tour, US golfer Justin Thomas climbed one spot to be ranked third, replacing his compatriot Jordan Spieth, who dropped to fourth.