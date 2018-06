Dustin Johnson of the US on the seventh hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament at the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

United States' golfer Dustin Johnson took back the No. 1 spot in the World Golf Ranking released Monday, ending his compatriot Justin Thomas' four-week lead.

Johnson, 33, regained first place after his victory at the St. Jude Classic in Memphis on Sunday, knocking Thomas down to world No. 2.