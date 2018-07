North Korean players cheer as Cha Hyo-sim of North Korea and Jang Woo-jin of South Korea play against Kit Kwan Ho and Ching Ho Lee of Hongkong in a mixed doubles match at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Tour Platinum Korean Open in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The unified North and South Korean men's doubles team of Lee Sangsu and Pak Sin Hyok defeated China's Liang Jingkun and Yan An 3-2 in the International Table Tennis Federation's Korean Open quarter-finals on Friday.

In a closely fought victory that went the full distance, the Korean Peninsula fifth-seeded pair saw off the Chinese duo's challenge in an epic quarter final clash.