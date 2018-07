Cha Hyo-sim of North Korea (L) and Jang Woo-jin (R) of South Korea react after beating Chen Chien-an and Cheng I-ching of Taiwan in the mixed doubles semifinals at the International Table Tennis Federation World Tour Platinum Korea Open in the Chungmu Gymnasium in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Jang Woojin from South Korea and Cha Hyo Sim from the North beat Taiwan's Chen Chien-An and Cheng I-Ching 3-2 in the Mixed Doubles semi-final of the International Table Tennis Federation's Korea Open on Friday.

The Jang-Cha team beat Taiwan in five sets, recovering from an epic third set 16-14 loss to take the final two in relative comfort to seal the win.