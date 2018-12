Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (L) goes in for the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (R) during the third quarter of their NBA basketball game at the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO, USA, Dec 10 2018. EFE-EPA/ Todd Pierson SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Memphis Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green (L) gets fouled by Denver Nuggets forward Mason Plumlee (C), as Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (R) looks on during the third quarter of their NBA basketball game at the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO, USA, Dec 10 2018. EFE-EPA/ Todd Pierson SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Nikola Jokic scored a double-double of 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 105-99 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Monte Morris scored 20 points in a decisive performance for the Nuggets (18-9), who snapped a two-match losing streak, while Mason Plumlee had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.