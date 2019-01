Memphis Grizzlies Marc Gasol (33) looks to pass during an NBA match, at the FedEx Forum in Memphis,, Tennessee, USA, Jan.28, 2019. EPA-EFE/Karen Pulfer Focht

Memphis Grizzlies Marc Gasol (33) makes a shot in the first half while Denver Nuggets Mason Plumlee (24) guards him during an NBA game, at the game at FedEx Forum, in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Jan.28, 2019. EPA-EFE/Karen Pulfer Focht

Serbian center Nikola Jokic on Monday helped the Denver Nuggets overturn a 25-point deficit in the second half and beat the Memphis Grizzlies 95-92.

Jokic scored 24 points including the match-winning hook shot with 28.9 seconds left on the clock, and led the Nuggets in their comeback after the visitors started the second half trailing by 25 points.