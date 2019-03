Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap (R) in action against Washington Wizards forward Jabari Parker (L) during the the NBA basketball game between the Denver Nuggets and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (C) reacts against Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (R) during the the NBA basketball game between the Denver Nuggets and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (R) of Serbia in action against Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (L) during the NBA basketball game between the Denver Nuggets and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic led his team to a 113-108 win over the Washington Wizards with a double-double of 15 points and 11 assists at the Capital One Arena on Thursday night.

The Serb also grabbed six rebounds as the Nuggets (48-22) secured their fifth consecutive win.