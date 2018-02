Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (L) attempts a shot against San Antonio Spurs guard Bryn Forbes (C) as San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (R) looks on during the third quarter of their NBA game at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, USA, on Feb. 23, 2018. The Nuggets won 122-119. EPA-EFE/Todd Pierson

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (C) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (L) as Spurs guard Patty Mills (R) looks on during the third quarter of their NBA game at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, USA, on Feb. 23, 2018. The Nuggets won 122-119. EPA-EFE/Todd Pierson

San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (L) reaches for a pass from San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (R) as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (C) looks on during the fourth quarter of an NBA game at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, USA, on Feb. 23, 2018. The Nuggets won 122-119. EPA-EFE/Todd Pierson

Serbia's Nikola Jokic tallied his third straight triple-double to lead the red-hot Denver Nuggets, winners of seven of their last eight games, to a 122-119 victory here over the San Antonio Spurs.

In an NBA game Friday night that was tightly contested throughout, the Nuggets took a two-point lead at halftime at the Pepsi Center in Denver and then increased that advantage to seven points by the end of the third quarter.