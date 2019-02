Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap (C), scrambles for a loose ball against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (R), during the first quarter at the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO, USA, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Todd Pierson

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (C) goes up for a shot as he is fouled by Denver Nuggets forward Torrey Craig (L) as Denver Nuggets forward Mason Plumlee(R) looks on during the second quarter of the NBA match held at the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO, USA, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Todd Pierson

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic #15, (C), goes up for a basket against Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO, USA, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Todd Pierson

All-Star Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who was one rebound shy of a triple-double, made five free-throws in the closing stages of the game to lead his team to a 121-112 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Pepsi Center on Tuesday night.

In the duel between the second and third-placed teams in the Western Conference, the Nuggets improved to 42-18 to maintain their first place position in their division.