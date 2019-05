Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap (C) falls as he's fouled by Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (R), as Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu (L) looks on during their NBA game at the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO, USA, May 7, 2019. EFE/Todd Pierson

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray were on fire as the Denver Nuggets crushed the Portland Trail Blazers 124-98 on Tuesday in Game 5 of their Western Conference semi-final to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Center Jokic scored 25 points and a massive 19 rebounds, while point guard Jamal Murray had 18 points along with nine assists and five rebounds.