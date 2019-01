Denver Nuggets Mason Plumlee (R) fouls Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (L) during the NBA basketball game between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets, at the AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Florida USA Jan 08 2019. EFE-EPA/ Rhona Wise

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade reacts during the NBA basketball game between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets, at the AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Florida USA Jan 08 2019. EFE-EPA/ Rhona Wise

Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic (L) is defended by Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (R) during the NBA basketball game between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets, at the AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Florida USA Jan 08 January 2019. EFE-EPA/ Rhona Wise

Denver Nuggets Juan Hernangomez during the NBA basketball game between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets, at the AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Florida USA Jan 08 2019. EFE-EPA/ Rhona Wise

Denver Nuggets Juan Hernangomez (L) and Miami Heat guard josh Richardson (R) wait for a rebound during the NBA basketball game between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets, at the AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Florida USA Jan 08 2019. EFE-EPA/ Rhona Wise

Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to a 103-99 win against the Miami Heat with a triple-double at American Airlines Arena on Tuesday.

Jokic scored 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Nuggets, headlining a list of five players with double-digit scores.