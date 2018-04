Jon Rahm of Spain plays a shot on the first day of the Spanish Open golf tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/VICTOR LERENA

Jon Rahm (R) and Rafael Cabrera-Bello of Spain on the first day of the Spanish Open golf tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/VICTOR LERENA

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm on Thursday said he was happy with his performance in the first round of the PGA European Tour Open de España tournament.

After the first round, Rahm shares the second spot on the tournament leaderboard, with another six players, at 67 strokes and five under par, one stroke more than the leader Scottish Marc Warren.