Spanish golfer Jon Rahm, who has been ranked in the world's top 10 since mid-2017, celebrates his 24th birthday on Saturday. A native of the northern Spanish town of Barrika, Rahm played college golf at Arizona State University and currently lives in Arizona. In an exclusive, in-depth interview with Agencia EFE, Spain's international news agency, he talks about his career, his fiancee and managing his fiery temper.