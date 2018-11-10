Spanish golfer Jon Rahm, who celebrated his 24th birthday on Nov. 10, 2018, talked about his career, his fiancee and managing his fiery temper in an exclusive, in-depth interview with EFE. EPA-EFE/Juan Luis Guillen

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm, who celebrated his 24th birthday on Nov. 10, 2018, talked about his career, his fiancee (Kelley Cahill, in the photograph) and managing his fiery temper in an exclusive, in-depth interview with EFE in Scottsdale, Arizona. EPA-EFE/Juan Luis Guillen

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm, who has been ranked in the world's top 10 since mid-2017, celebrates his 24th birthday on Saturday. A native of the northern Spanish town of Barrika, Rahm played college golf at Arizona State University and currently lives in Arizona. In an exclusive, in-depth interview with Agencia EFE, Spain's international news agency, he talks about his career, his fiancee and managing his fiery temper.