Photograph showing Santos's Gael Sandoval vying for the ball with Guadalajara's Jose Abella during an Apertura match in Guadalajara, Mexico, Aug 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Photograph showing Santos's goalie Jonathan Orozco during an Apertura match in Guadalajara, Mexico, Aug 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Photograph showing Santos's Gerardo Arteaga vying for the ball with Guadalajara's Isaac Brizuela during an Apertura match in Guadalajara, Mexico, Aug 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Photograph showing Guadalajara's Isaac Brizuela celebrating a goal during an Apertura match in Guadalajara, Mexico, Aug 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

A second-half goal by Uruguay's Jonathan Rodriguez gave defending champion Santos Laguna a 2-1 victory over Guadalajara in Liga MX action over the weekend.

Sunday's win took Santos Laguna to the fourth place in the Apertura tournament.