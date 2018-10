Jacksonville Jaguars player Donte Moncrief (R) misses a pass in the end zone against the Kansas City Chiefs player Steven Nelson (L) in the first half of their NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, 07 October 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of their NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, 07 October 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs for the end zone against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of their NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, 07 October 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (L) is hit while passing the ball against Kansas City Chiefs player Justin Houston (R) in the first half of their NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, 07 October 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Kansas City Chiefs' defensive lineman Chris Jones intercepted a pass and returned it to the end zone for a touchdown, helping his team secure a 30-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and remain undefeated so far this season.

The Chiefs improved their score to 5-0 at the beginning of the season and became one of the two teams that remain undefeated in the tournament. The other team, the Los Angeles Rams, will play on Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks.