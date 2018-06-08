Leicester City announced Friday the signing of defender Jonny Evans from West Brom on a three-year contract.
The club did not reveal the fees of the transfer, which is pending the Premier League's approval.
Northern Ireland's Jonny Evans reacts after the UEFA EURO 2016 round of 16 match between Wales and Northern Ireland at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, June 25, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT
