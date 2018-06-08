Northern Ireland's Jonny Evans reacts after the UEFA EURO 2016 round of 16 match between Wales and Northern Ireland at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, June 25, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Leicester City announced Friday the signing of defender Jonny Evans from West Brom on a three-year contract.

The club did not reveal the fees of the transfer, which is pending the Premier League's approval.