Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (L) battles for a loose ball with Milwaukee Bucks center Thon Maker of Australia (R) in the first half of their NBA game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 21 March 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (L) tries to block a shot by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (R) in the first half of their NBA game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 21 March 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (C) tries to shoot between Los Angeles Clippers guard Sindarius Thornwell (L) and Los Angeles Clippers forward Sam Dekker (R) in the first half of their NBA game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 21 March 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks guard forward Shabazz Muhammad (R) and Los Angeles Clippers forward Sam Dekker (L) battle for a loose ball in the second half of their NBA game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 21 March 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (L) shoots on Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (R) in the second half of their NBA game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 21 March 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Clippers forward Wesley Johnson (R) watches as Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker (C) and Los Angeles Clippers forward Tobias Harris (L) battle for a loose ball in the second half of their NBA game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 21 March 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Center DeAndre Jordan had a double-double of 25 points and 22 rebounds for the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, helping them beat the Milwaukee Bucks 127-120 in a match where the Bucks' star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had to retire with a sprain in his right ankle.

Austin Rivers had 22 points and reserve Lou Williams added 19 for the Clippers, who regained their form after losing 109-123 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.