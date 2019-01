Mousa Suleiman (R) of Jordan in reacts against Jehad Al Baour (R) of Syria during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup group B preliminary round match between Jordan and Syria in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Mousa Suleiman (R) of Jordan in action during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup group B preliminary round match between Jordan and Syria in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Players of Jordan celebrate after winning the 2019 AFC Asian Cup group B preliminary round match between Jordan and Syria in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Jordan on Thursday topped Syria 2-0 to become the first team to book a place in the knock-out stage of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup with one match to go.

Having defeated Australia 1-0 in the Group B opener, Jordan needed a win to snag a seat in the round of 16 stage of the tournament which is currently being played in the United Arab Emirates.