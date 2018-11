Spain's national soccer team head coach, Luis Enrique, arrives for a press conference to announce Spains' squad for their upcoming matches against Croatia and Bosnia-Herzegovina at Las Rozas Sports City in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Jordi Alba of Spain in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Spain and Russia in Moscow, Russia, July 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Spain national La Roja team coach Luis Enrique on Thursday called up Jordi Alba for a crucial UEFA Nations League clash against Croatia, as the Barcelona left back returned to the squad for the first time in four months.

Alba did not make the previous two rosters Enrique had announced since taking the helm following the team's early 2018 FIFA World Cup exit by host Russia on a penalty shootout in the round of 16.