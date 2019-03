FC Barcelona's defender Jordi Alba signs an autograph on a Barcelona's jersey during an act after extending his contract with the club at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Mar. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Spain left-back Jordi Alba said Monday that renewing his contract with La Liga powerhouse, FC Barcelona, till the summer of 2024 came at the perfect time as he was at the peak of his professional career.

Earlier in the day, Alba and the club's vice president Jordi Mestre signed the contract extension that is to link the international defender to the team for another five years, with a 500-million-euro (roughly $562 million) buyout clause, according to the club's statement.