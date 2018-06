Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo of Ducati Team celebrates getting the second position on the grid after the qualifying session of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Italy, at the Mugello racing circuit in Scarperia, central Italy, June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Spanish rider Jorge Lorenzo, a three-time MotoGP world champion, is to join the Repsol Honda team starting in 2019 on a two-year contract, Honda Racing Corporation announced in a statement Wednesday.

Currently with Ducati, Lorenzo holds 10th place in the 2018 MotoGP standings after winning the Italian MotoGP on Sunday, and is set to join reigning World Champion and fellow Spanish rider Marc Marquez at Honda.