Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda Team in action during the free practice session at the MotorLand Aragon circuit in Alcaniz, northeastern Spain, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO GARCIA

Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo (front) of the Ducati Team in action during the free practice session at the MotorLand Aragon circuit in Alcaniz, northeastern Spain, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO GARCIA

Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo (C) of the Ducati Team gestures after taking the pole position in the qualifying session at the MotorLand Aragon circuit in Alcaniz, northeastern Spain, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER CEBOLLADA

Spanish motorcyclist Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) won the pole position for the 2018 Aragon MotoGp, his fourth this season, being the fastest in Saturday's second qualifying round held at MotorLand Aragon circuit.

Lorenzo finished the second qualifying round clocking a time of one minute and 46.881 seconds, 0.014s ahead of his Italian teammate Andrea Dovizioso in second.