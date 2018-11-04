Spanish Moto3 rider Jorge Martin (3-L) of Del Conca Gresini Moto3 celerates after winning the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2018 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Spanish Moto3 rider Jorge Martin (R) of Del Conca Gresini Moto3 in action during the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2018 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Spanish Moto3 rider Jorge Martin (R) of Del Conca Gresini Moto3 celerates after win the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2018 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Spain's Jorge Martin (Honda) on Sunday won the Moto3 race of the Malaysian Grand Prix at the Sepang circuit and clinched the Moto3 World Championship.

Marco Bezzecchi (KTM) of Italy, second-placed in the standings, finished fifth.