Getafe's forward Jorge Molina (C) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Primera Division Liga match between Getafe and Sevilla in Coliseum stadium in Getafe, Madrid, Spain, Apr. 21,l 2019. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

Getafe's forward Jaime Mata (R) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Primera Division Liga match between Getafe and Sevilla in Coliseum stadium in Getafe, Madrid, Spain, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

Getafe's Jaime Mata and Jorge Molina Vidal provided the goals for the club's 3-0 win over Sevilla over the weekend, bringing their shared total to 27 in La Liga this season and landing them a spot among the most effective attacking duos in Spain's top flight.

Molina, who has just turned 37, netted two goals against Sevilla on Sunday to bring his season's running total to 13 goals, while 30-year-old Mata, who has enjoyed a successful debut season in La Liga, opened the tally from the spot, bringing his own total so far to 14.