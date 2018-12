Getafe's FC forward Jorge Molina (R) celebrates after scoring a goal as he shows the jersey of teammate Amath Ndiaye, who underwent surgery days before, during the La Liga soccer match between Getafe FC and Real Sociedad held at the Alfonso Perez Coliseum in Getafe, Madrid, Spain, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

An early goal from forward Jorge Molina Saturday made all the difference as Getafe claimed a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in La Liga action, helping Getafe gain three needed points which keeps alive the Deep Blues' dreams of playing in the 2019-2020 UEFA Europa League.

With the win Getafe provisionally sits in the fifth spot of the table, a position which will allow the team to qualify for the UEFA Europa League if Getafe can stay in fifth place until the end of this season in May.