Argentina's coach Jorge Sampaoli during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between France and Argentina in Kazan, Russia, 30 June 2018. EFE-EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Jorge Sampaoli, former coach of the Argentine national team, will be taking the helm at Santos in 2019, club president Jose Carlos Peres said Thursday.

"Santos is synonymous with talented young players, offensive soccer and a historic and unique magic. Nobody better to command that potential than an experienced coach of international stature, and with new ideas," Peres said in a statement.