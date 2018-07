Napoli's Jorginho celebrates after scoring the 4-1 lead from the penalty spot during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SS Lazio and SSC Napoli at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Sept. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Premier League club Chelsea announced on Saturday it had signed a five-year contract with the Italian-Brazilian midfielder Jorge Luiz Frello Filho, best known as Jorginho, reportedly worth 50 million pounds sterling ($66.15 million).

After spending five years at Serie A side Napoli, Jorginho has followed his Italian coach Maurizio Sarri to Chelsea, who earlier Saturday was named as the club's new head coach after leaving Napoli.