epa06524130 (L-R) Silver medal winner Nao Kodaira of Japan, gold medal winner Jorien ter Mors of the Netherlands and bronze medal winner Miho Takagi of Japan react on the podium during the venue ceremony of the Women's Speed Skating 1000 m competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 14 February 2018. EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

epa06523985 Jorien ter Mors of Netherlands in action during the Women's Speed Skating 1000 m competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 14 February 2018. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Gold medal winner Jorien ter Mors of Netherlands celebrates during the Women's Speed Skating 1000 m competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Jorien Ter Mors of the Netherlands dominated the Women's 1,000 meter speed skating at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Wednesday, setting a world record on her way to winning the first Olympic gold medal of her career.

Ter Mors repeated the feat she achieved in the 1,500 meters in Sochi, where she won gold and set an Olympic record in the process.