Spanish Royal Football Federation's (RFEF) President, Luis Rubiales (L), and the new sports director of the RFEF, Jose Francisco Molina, attend a press conference held to announce Molina's appointment at Las Rozas soccer city on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, July 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Javier Lizón

Spanish Royal Football Federation's (RFEF) President, Luis Rubiales (L), and the new sports director of the RFEF, Jose Francisco Molina, attend a press conference held to announce Molina's appointment at Las Rozas soccer city on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, July 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Lizon

The Spanish royal federation of soccer (RFEF) named Jose Francisco Molina as the national team's new sporting director on Monday, replacing Fernando Hierro, who had also served as the team's interim head coach for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The RFEF also named Luis Enrique Martinez as new head coach Monday, with the former Spain attacking midfielder taking the helm in the wake of the team's early exit in the last-16 round of the 2018 World Cup.