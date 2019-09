(L-R) Spanish National Professional Football League LaLiga President Javier Tebas, former soccer player Samuel Eto'o and soccer coach Jose Mourinho attend the presentation of the sports application LiveScore in Madrid, Spain, 12 September 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Soccer head coach Jose Mourinho speaks at the presentation of the sports application LiveScore in Madrid, Spain, 12 September 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Jose Mourinho said Thursday he is proud of having won the top Spanish football league during a special and hard time to claim the title.

The Portuguese coach said during an event organized by La Liga in Madrid that he was proud to have "won your league and do it at a time that was truly special and difficult to win it."