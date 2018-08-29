Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (L) in action against New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Ryan Meara during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Erik S. Lesser

MLS All-Stars player Josef Martinez (L) takes part in a practice session ahead of a match against Juventus at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, July 31, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ Erik S. Lesser

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez not only smashed the Major League Soccer's (MLS) goal-scoring record in a single season, but was also voted Player of the Week by the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) for Week 26.

Martinez, a Venezuelan national, scored the record-breaking 28th goal of the season in Atlanta's 2-1 victory over Orlando City on Aug. 24, smashing the 27-goal record he shared with three other players: San Jose Earthquakes' Chris Wondoloski, New York Red Bulls' Bradley Wright-Phillips, and Roy Lassiter, now retired,