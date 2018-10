Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs the ball against the Houston Texans in the first half of their NFL game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, Oct. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (C) passes the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of their NFL game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, Oct. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (L) reacts with teammate DeAndre Hopkins (C) after a touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of their NFL game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 14 Oct. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY SMITH

Houston Texans player Johnathan Joseph (L) runs his interception in for a touchdown to win the game against Buffalo Bills player Kelvin Benjamin (R) in the second half of their NFL game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, Oct. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph returned an interception for the game-winning touchdown to defeat the Buffalo Bills 20-13 on Sunday.

It was Houston's third consecutive victory after a shaky start to the season, which saw them lose their opening three games, and takes them to second in the AFC South.