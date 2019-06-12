Real Madrid's President Florentino Perez speaks during the presentation of the club's new soccer player, Luka Jovic of Serbia, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, June 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Real Madrid's new soccer player Luka Jovic (L) poses with the club's President, Florentino Perez, during his presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, June 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Real Madrid's new soccer player Serbian Luka Jovic speaks during his presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, June 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Real Madrid's new soccer player Luka Jovic poses during his presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, June 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Real Madrid's new soccer player Luka Jovic poses during his presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, June 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Real Madrid's new soccer player Luka Jovic poses during his presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, June 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Real Madrid's new soccer player Luka Jovic (2-L) poses with the club's President, Florentino Perez (2R), his agent, Nikola Popovic (L), and Serbian Ambassador to Spain, Katarina Lalic (R) during his presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, June 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Real Madrid's new soccer player Luka Jovic attends a press conference as part of his presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, June 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Real Madrid's new soccer player Luka Jovic attends a press conference as part of his presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, June 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Serbia striker Luka Jovic spoke of his enthusiasm at becoming a Real Madrid player when he met the press for the first time at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium's facilities, following a trouble-free medical check-up and official presentation to fans on Wednesday.

The club's director of Institutional Relations, Emilio Butragueño, attended the press conference and briefly welcomed Jovic at the beginning of the press conference, paying tribute to the new player's talent and wishing him success at the club.