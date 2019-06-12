Serbia striker Luka Jovic spoke of his enthusiasm at becoming a Real Madrid player when he met the press for the first time at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium's facilities, following a trouble-free medical check-up and official presentation to fans on Wednesday.
The club's director of Institutional Relations, Emilio Butragueño, attended the press conference and briefly welcomed Jovic at the beginning of the press conference, paying tribute to the new player's talent and wishing him success at the club.