Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta (L) of Vissel Kobe in a J.League match against Shonan Bellmare in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, Jul. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE

Juan Manuel Lillo, of Spain, talks during a press conference in Guarne, Antioquia, Colombia, Jun. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA A.

Spanish coach Juan Manuel Lillo is set to become the new manager of Japanese J-League soccer team Vissel Kobe, the club said on Monday.

Former Atletico Nacional coach Lillo, 52, will take over the J-League team, who welcomed former Spain international midfielder Andres Iniesta to their ranks this summer.