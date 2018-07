View of the Pegaso stadium in Los Cabos, Mexico, on July 29, 2018, the site of the Los Cabos tennis tourney. EFE-EPA/Yoali Martinez

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro returns a shot to Spain's Rafael Nadal (not shown) during their semifinals match at Roland Garros in Paris on June 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Yoan Valat

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro, No. 4 in the ATP rankings, will try to become the king of Mexican tennis next weekend at the Los Cabos tournament.

Del Potro, the winner of the ATP 500 at Acapulco in March, is the favorite among the ATP 250 at the Los Cabos contest, which begins on Monday and where five of the 30 best players in the world will face off.