Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro on Saturday produced a dominant display on Saturday to defeat Canada's Milos Raonic in straight sets in the semifinal of ATP Masters 100 tournament in Indian Wells.

Del Potro took just over an hour to confirm a 6-2, 6-3 victory to seal his place in the final on Sunday, where he will face reigning Indian Wells champion Roger Federer.