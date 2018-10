Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina reacts during the men's singles final match against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, 07 October 2018. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

Argentine tennis star Juan Martin del Potro, ranked No. 4 in the world, late last week sustained a fracture of his right kneecap, according to initial medical tests.

Del Potro had to withdraw from his quarterfinals match against Croatia's Borna Coric at the Masters 1000 final in Shanghai last Thursday.