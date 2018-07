Defender Juan Francisco “Juanfran” Moreno during his presentation as a new Leganes player at Estadio Municipal de Butarque in Leganes, Spain, on July 17, 2018. EFE-EPA/Carlos Mateo

Spanish defender Juan Francisco "Juanfran" Moreno said at his presentation as a new player for Leganas on Tuesday that he feels the La Liga side will be a perfect fit.

The 29-year-old exited the recently-relegated Deportivo de la Coruña on loan, after invoking a clause in his contract allowing him to move to a top-tier team if Deportivo were relegated.