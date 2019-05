Atletico Madrid's Juanfran (L) and Sevilla's Joris Gnagnon in action during their Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/EMILIO NARANJO

Juan Francisco Torres Belen, best known as Juanfran, will bid farewell to Atletico Madrid at the end of this season.

The right-back who turned 34 on Jan. 9, has declined the one-year contract extension the Spanish club offered him, opening the door for a new stage in his career, sources told EFE.