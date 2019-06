Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid in action during a friendly soccer match between Beitar Jerusalem and Atletico Madrid at the Teddy stadium in Jerusalem, Israel, May 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ATEF SAFADI

Atletico de Madrid's defender Juanfran Torres poses for the media during an interview with Spanish News Agency EFE held in Madrid, Spain, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANGEL DIAZ

Juanfran Torres, who will leave Atletico Madrid after an eight-year and a-half spell at the Spanish club, said that Antoine Griezmann, his teammate for the past five seasons, has given his best to the capital team.

“Antoine was like a silent leader. He showed his leadership the most on the pitch,” Juanfran said in an interview with EFE.