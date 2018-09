The head coach of Mexican first-division side Club America, Miguel Herrera, gives a press conference on March 13, 2018, in Panama City, Panama, before a match against Tauro F.C. EPA-EFE/Arturo Wong

Second-division side Juarez stunned Club America 2-2 (9-8) here in a dramatic penalty shootout to advance to the quarter-finals of the Apertura 2018 Copa MX, the latest edition of Mexico's soccer cup competition.

America, which was the top team in the group stage of this competition and is currently second in the Liga MX, Mexico's first division, came in as the heavy favorite on Tuesday night at its home ground, Estadio Azteca.