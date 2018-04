New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman throws in the top of the ninth inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, on April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (L) celebrates his solo home run with teammates Didi Gregorius (R) and Giancarlo Stanton in the bottom of the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, on April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (L) swings through for a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning of his team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, on April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Aaron Judge made history once again in the New York Yankees' 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, becoming the fastest player ever to tally 61 career home runs in terms of games played.

Three days after becoming the fastest slugger to 60 home runs, the 25-year-old right fielder blasted No. 61 in the bottom of the seventh inning of Thursday night's game at Yankee Stadium off of Toronto reliever Tyler Clippard.