French cyclist Julian Alaphilippe won the 13th stage of the Tour de France.
He clocked the fastest time and extended his overall lead at the Grand Tour.
France's Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck Quick Step team celebrates his win after crossing the finish line following the 13th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, a 27,2km time trial around Pau, France, 19 July 2019. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
France's Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck Quick Step team celebrates on the podium wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey following the 13th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, a 27,2km time trial around Pau, France, 19 July 2019. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT
Belgium's Wout Van Aert of team Jumbo Visma in action during the 13th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, a 27.2km individual time trial around Pau, France, July 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
France's Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck Quick Step team in action during the 13th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, a 27,2km time trial around Pau, France, 19 July 2019. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT
France's Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck Quick Step team in action during the 13th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, a 27,2km time trial around Pau, France, 19 July 2019. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Britain's Geraint Thomas of team Ineos in action during the 13th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, a 27,2km time trial around Pau, France, 19 July 2019. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
