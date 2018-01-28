Spanish racecar driver Daniel Juncadella with the Jackie Chan DCR Jota team waves during the presentation of the drivers before the Rolex 24 Hour competition in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Jan. 27, 2018. EFE

The Oreco 07-Gibson driven by Spain's Daniel Juncadella was left without any path to victory on Sunday in the Rolex 24 Hour contest at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida, when it suffered problems when he was in fifth place in the 505th lap.

The Catalan driver had to spend about half an hour in the garage to remedy the situation and, when he got back on the raceway, he was relegated to 11th place with just a little over eight hours remaining before the end of the endurance contest.