Tigres player Juninho (c) Celebrates a goal with his teammates Nov. 29, 2017, in Mexico City, Mexico EPA-EFE FILE/José Méndez

Brazilian center-back Juninho scored a goal three minutes into the match, giving the Tigres UANL a 1-0 victory over the Tapachula Cafetaleros in the Copa MX.

Juninho got the ball on a corner kick and scored the only goal in Wednesday's match for manager Ricardo Ferretti's squad.