Puebla players celebrate a goal during a Mexican soccer league match between Puebla and Guadalajara at Cuauhtemoc Stadium in the city of Puebla, Mexico, on Nov. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/HILDA RIOS

Morelia's Sebastian Vegas vies for the ball with Tigres UANL's Enner Valencia during a Mexican-league Apertura match on Nov. 2, 2018, in the western city of Morelia, Mexico. EPA-EFE/LUIS ENRIQUE GRANADOS

Morelia player Sebastian Ferreira (top) vies for the ball with Tigres UANL's Hugo Ayala during a Mexican-league soccer match at Morelos Stadium in Morelia, Mexico, on Nov. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS ENRIQUE GRANADOS

Tigres UANL players celebrate a goal during a Mexican soccer league match against Morelia at Morelos Stadium in Morelia, Mexico, on Nov. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS ENRIQUE GRANADOS

Brazilian defender Juninho and Ecuadorian forward Enner Valencia scored a goal apiece to lead Tigres UANL to a key 2-0 victory over Morelia in Mexican soccer league Matchday 15 action, which will continue with four games on Saturday.

The host Monarcas had the most chances in the early going on Friday night at Morelos Stadium in this western city, with winger Carlos Fierro being denied by Tigres keeper Nahuel Guzman and forward Sebastian Ferreira also making a dangerous run into the area.